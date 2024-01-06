Of Wedding And Workouts: Inside Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare's Udaipur Festivities

Ira Khan shared this image. (courtesy: khan.ira)

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare got married in Mumbai in the presence of family members and friends earlier this week. The couple flew to Udaipur for their wedding celebrations on Friday. Meanwhile, newlywed Ira Khan shared a couple of pictures from Udaipur on her Instagram profile, on Saturday. Ira Khan shared pictures from the Taj Lake Palace and she wrote, "Can it be our wedding without a bunch of workouts?" In the picture, Ira, Nupur and their friends can be seen, wait for it...working out.

Ira Khan mentioned what the drill was like. She wrote, "Warm up: Bring Sally Up - push-ups. Workout: Push-ups, Jump squats, Namashkar push-ups, Squat and press, wide push-ups, side squats, burpees, donkey kicks to wrestler sitouts Handstands + pictures." Phew!

In another picture, Ira Khan wrote, "Because we're playing dress-up all week." Nupur Shikhare wrote in the comments, "My wife." He added a few heart and kisses emojis. Ira's cousin Zayn Marie commented, "You look like a winter rose."

Check out Ira Khan's post here:

Ira Khan shared a collage of candid photos and she wrote, "Because when you're doing candids, you are making strange faces in all except that one." See the photo shared by Ira Khan here:

Ira Khan's cousin and actor Zayn Marie also shared pictures from Ira and Nupur's wedding on Instagram and she wrote, "SOB - as in Sister of the Bride and 'I'm going to sob about this for the next ten days. Ira Khan, I still can't believe it. Only yesterday you were so small, and now you've married one of my most favourite people on this planet. Aaahhh I'm going to cry just typing this. I love you both so much."

Check out the pictures here:

Ira Khan runs a a mental health support organisation, while Nupur Shikhare is a fitness trainer, who has trained Aamir Khan, Sushmita Sen among other celebs. Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan got engaged in September 2022. Nupur Shikhare proposed to Ira at the Ironman Italy, where he participated.