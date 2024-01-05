Viral: Imran Khan's Plus One At Ira-Nupur Wedding Was Rumoured Girlfriend Lekha Washington

Lekha shared this image. (courtesy: LekhaWashington)

Imran Khan, who has been garnering social media attention since last year, attended Aamir Khan's daughter Ira's wedding with rumoured girlfriend Lekha Washington by his side. Imran Khan is the nephew of Aamir Khan. Lekha Washington shared a collage featuring different moods of herself and Imran on her Instagram story. For the occasion, Lekha wore a red and green ensemble while Imran was dressed in a black suit. Sharing the collage, Lekha dropped a heart emoji on the picture and thanked the photographer.

Zayn Marie Khan, who is a cousin of Ira Khan, also shared a few images of Lekha and Imran on her social media feed. In one picture, the rumoured couple posed with Zayn Marie Khan. In another, Zayn was pictured with Imran and his daughter. Sharing the pictures, Zayn wrote in the caption, " SOB - as in Sister of the Bride and 'I'm going to sob about this for the next ten days' @khan.ira I still can't believe it only yesterday you were so small, and now you've married one of my most favourite people on this planet. Aaahhh I'm going to cry just typing this. I love you both so much @nupur_popeye blessings." Take a look:

Zayn also shared a pretty picture with Lekha Washington on her story. She captioned it, "Lekhoo, You Beautiful."

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira got married to her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on January 3. Aamir's ex-wife and Ira's mother Reena Dutta, son Junaid, ex-wife Kiran Rao and son Azad attended the festivities. Imran Khan was previously married to Avantika Malik. They reportedly separated in 2019. They are parents to a daughter Imara. Lekha Washington worked in Telugu and Tamil films.