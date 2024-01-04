At Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's Wedding, Imran Khan Spotted With His Daughter Imara

Image was posted by Zayn Marie. (courtesy: ZaynMarie)

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan got married to Nupur Shikhare in an intimate ceremony on Wednesday. A day later, Ira's cousin Zayn Marie shared some inside pictures from the wedding. In one picture, we can see Zayn, dressed in a lovely blue lehenga, escorting the bride Ira Khan. She also shared a monochrome picture of the couple caught in a candid moment. In some pictures shared, Ira Khan's cousin Imran Khan can also be spotted alongside his daughter Imara and rumoured girlfriend Lekha Washington. Zayn captioned the post, " SOB - as in Sister of the Bride and ‘I'm going to sob about this for the next ten days' @khan.ira I still can't believe it only yesterday you were so small, and now you've married one of my most favourite people on this planet. Aaahhh I'm going to cry just typing this I love you both so much @nupur_popeye blessings."

Take a look at the post below:

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare got married in the presence of their family and friends in Mumbai on Wednesday night. In one of the pictures, the newlywed couple can be seen posing with Ira's brothers Junaid and Azad. Meanwhile, father of the bride Aamir Khan also stepped out for a photo-op session with the newlyweds.

Check out Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's photo with Azad and Junaid here:

Meanwhile, after their wedding on Wednesday night, Ira Khan and husband Nupur Shikhare shared a selfie on Thursday morning. In the picture, the newlyweds can be seen dressed in their casual best.

Ira is the daughter of Aamir Khan with his first wife Reena Dutta. Ira got engaged to Nupur in 2022 in an intimate ceremony. On the work front, Ira made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea while Nupur Shikhare is a celeb fitness trainer, who has trained Aamir Khan, Sushmita Sen and many others.