Why Imran Khan Doesn't Want A PR Manager After A 10-Year Hiatus: "It's A Full-Time Job"

Imran Khan is making a comeback to the big screen after a 10-year hiatus in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. Though he has a special appearance in the film, what fans are even more excited about is his film Adhoore Hum Adhoore Tum with Bhumi Pednekar and Gurfateh Pirzada, which will be directed by Danish Aslam. The actor recently got candid about why he wants nothing to do with PRs and managers with his supposed comeback, as he has had a taste of it before.

What's Happening

As per a Hindustan Times report, "I have worked at a time when I had a PR and a manager. Having had a taste of it and knowing what it brings to your world, I now don't want those things. I don't want a manager who will go out there and look for work for me. The manager's pay percentage depends on keeping me steadily employed, because of which he may push me to do things I don't want to."

He continued, "I don't want them to find work for me; I want to find my work. Engaging in the PR game is a full-time job; it takes hours every day sitting with the PR team, planning strategies and reviewing the results. Because of how much everyone does it, the public is aware of it. Now the public looks at everything without speculation: is this a PR stunt? What is the angle behind it?"

He concluded by saying that he would rather work at his own pace.

On Adhoore Hum Adhoore Tum

Furthermore, Imran Khan gave a peek into his character in his upcoming film Adhoore Hum Adhoore Tum and how it is from the point of view of where he is in his personal life.

The actor said, "I'm a divorced man in my 40s and a parent; a story with such shades is what makes it interesting to me."

About Imran Khan

There has been considerable buzz surrounding Imran Khan's comeback. Imran Khan became a sensation with the young audience thanks to his beloved rom-coms, namely I Hate Luv Storys, Break Ke Baad, and Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. In 2015, the failure of Katti Batti led him to take a long sabbatical.

Reports in April 2025 suggested he is all set to make a comeback with a Netflix film. It is going to be a rom-com starring Bhumi Pednekar. Film journalist Rahul Raut took to X to share a picture of the clapboard, which further confirms this is indeed happening. The caption read, "#ImranKhan RETURNS TO MOVIES AFTER A DECADE as he officially begins shooting for his COMEBACK FILM today in Mumbai... #BhumiPednekar and @gurfatehpirzada also star in this dysfunctional romantic dramedy... #BreakKeBaad director Danish Aslam helms this @NetflixIndia film!"

For the actor, returning to cinema was never about reclaiming lost fame. Instead, he describes it as a "natural progression", the kind that only happens when life reshapes you much more than a film career. Preparing for his next project with Break Ke Baad director Danish Aslam, Imran shared that his years away were spent navigating a divorce and prioritising personal growth-a period that ultimately led him back to filmmaking.

ALSO READ | How A Random Text From Imran Khan Led To Vir Das Casting Him In Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos