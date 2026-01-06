How A Random Text From Imran Khan Led To Vir Das Casting Him In <i>Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos</i>

All Imran Khan fans are highly excited as the actor makes a comeback after 10 years in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. The upcoming film is directed by Vir Das, who also stars in it. He recently opened up about how Imran Khan was cast in the project after the Break Ke Baad actor sent him a message.

What's Happening

Imran Khan has been away from the arc lights for a while now. Hence, it was quite surprising for Vir Das when the actor directly texted him, asking to be a part of Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos.

Vir Das shared, "One day, I got a text from Imran. He doesn't even use WhatsApp. The message said, 'Hey, I hear the movie is shaping up nicely. Can I come and do something fun in the film?'"

Furthermore, Vir Das revealed how he rewrote the script as he was impressed by the direct approach and wanted to write a fun role for Imran.

Vir Das added, "After he reached out to me, I went back and incorporated him into the script of Happy Patel. I was like, yes, definitely, but then give me some time. I'll craft a character for you that is entertaining and wild, and we need to do something you've never attempted before."

About Imran Khan

There has been a lot of buzz around Imran Khan's comeback.

Imran Khan became a sensation with the young audience thanks to his beloved rom-coms, namely I Hate Luv Storys, Break Ke Baad, and Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. In 2015, the failure of Katti Batti led him to take a long sabbatical.

Reports in April 2025 suggested he is all set to make a comeback with a Netflix film. It is going to be a rom-com starring Bhumi Pednekar.

Film journalist Rahul Raut took to X to share a picture of the clapboard, which further confirms this is indeed happening. The caption read, "#ImranKhan RETURNS TO MOVIES AFTER A DECADE as he officially begins shooting for his COMEBACK FILM today in Mumbai... #BhumiPednekar and @gurfatehpirzada also star in this dysfunctional romantic dramedy... #BreakKeBaad director Danish Aslam helms this @NetflixIndia film!"

For the actor, returning to cinema was never about reclaiming lost fame. Instead, he describes it as a "natural progression", the kind that only happens when life reshapes you much more than a film career.

Preparing for his next project with Break Ke Baad director Danish Aslam, Imran shared that his years away were spent navigating a divorce and prioritising personal growth-a period that ultimately led him back to filmmaking.

"The movie is just like what the team of Break Ke Baad would be doing 15 years later in life," he told Hindustan Times.

"It's a natural progression. Danish and I now have a collective life experience. He's been married, and I've been through a divorce."

About Vir Das

Vir Das has previously worked in films such as Go Goa Gone, Badmaash Company, and Delhi Belly. In fact, his first collaboration with Aamir Khan Productions was Delhi Belly, which also starred Imran Khan.

While Vir Das plays the titular character in Happy Patel, Imran Khan has a special appearance.