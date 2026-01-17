'Budget Of <i>Happy Patel</i> Is Less Than <i>Dhurandhar</i>'s Food Costs,' Jokes Vir Das

Vir Das-starrer Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos is the latest spy film on the block who joins the likes of Dhurandhar, Pathaan, and Ek Tha Tiger. The Aamir Khan Productions-backed spy comedy is self-aware to the point of silly and absurd, much like its lead actor and co-director Vir Das's humour.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Vir Das quipped how his film is not only offbeat but also a little "off budget". He plays the titular spy Happy Patel in the movie he co-directed with Kavi Shastri and co-wrote with Amogh Ranadive.

"Happy Patel is an offbeat film. It's an off-budget film too. My whole film cost less than the catering budget of these films (Dhurandhar and Ikkis)" Vir Das quipped when asked about facing competition from big-budget films such as Dhurandhar and Ikkis that are still in theatres.

Dhurandhar continues its dream run at the box office, with the Ranveer Singh film nearing Rs 870 crore at the box office in India after it became 2025's highest earning Hindi movie. Ikkis, still in theatres. is struggling to earn money at the ticket window, having minted over Rs 31 crore in 15 days of its release.

In the interview, Vir Das also spoke about how Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos became a "casting against type" movie as they went for chemistry readings rather than usual sessions.

Mona Singh stars as the antagonist Mama, the don of Goa, Mithila Palkar plays Rupa Kumar, a character who has many action sequences, and Sharib Hashmi as a Sardar called Geet, who is a key player in the grand scheme of things.

"Mona Singh was the clear choice for Mama. When we read with Mona, something popped. Mona has always played nurturing, care-giving characters, and here she is a murderous villain. Mithila is in an action, violent role.

"I'm just an utter idiot, I play a man with very little intelligence. Hopefully I'm known to have a little intelligence as a stand-up comic but to play a man with zero intelligence is a challenge. Sharib plays a Sardar which I don't think anyone has seen him do before," he said.

There's nothing more exciting than an actor who realises that they are doing something different and grabs it by the horns, added Vir Das.

"That's the collective energy you want on set beyond thinking that 'My god, Aamir Khan is taking this punt on us'. Every day felt like we are getting away with something. Being allowed to make that you are not normally allowed to make. That means people are doing over and above what they should be doing."

What about Imran Khan who has a cameo in Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos?

"I promise I don't think anyone has seen Imran do action-action before. This might be one of the funniest action sequences that you've seen Imran in. I call it aadmi sexy. Imran is aadmi sexy in this," Vir Das said about the actor who is returning to the big screen after 10 years.

Also starring Aamir Khan in a special role, Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos hit the theatres on January 16.

Also Read | How A Random Text From Imran Khan Led To Vir Das Casting Him In Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos