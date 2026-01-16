<i>Dhurandhar</i> Box Office Collection Day 42: After Six Weeks, Ranveer Singh Film Remains "First Choice" Of Cinegoers

After six consecutive weeks, Dhurandhar continues to dominate the box office, thanks to Indian cinegoers. The film's domestic earnings now stand at Rs 869.80 crore.

Breaking Down the Numbers

As per Jio Studios, the film minted Rs 3.40 crore on Day 42.

According to Jio Studios figures, Dhurandhar collected Rs 218 crore in Week 1, Rs 261.5 crore in Week 2, Rs 189.3 crore in Week 3, and Rs 115.70 crore in Week 4. In Week 5, it earned Rs 56.35 crore, and in its sixth week, Rs 28.95 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared an update: "#Dhurandhar closes Week 6 on a triumphant note, scripting yet another milestone - the biggest Week 6 ever. Despite facing a prominent new release every single week, #Dhurandhar has remained the first choice of moviegoers for six consecutive weeks."

About Dhurandhar

The trailer released on November 18. Based on true events, Ranveer Singh takes on four of Pakistan's deadliest terrorists. Speculation over the characters' identities has created buzz on social media, but the makers haven't confirmed them yet. Ranveer Singh's character—thought to be inspired by Major Mohit Sharma—is a work of fiction, as confirmed by the Censor Board. Dhurandhar also dives deep into the socio-political dynamics of different ethnic groups in Pakistan.

Dhurandhar marks the comeback of Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar, who scripted a new language of robust nationalism with his debut feature. It has emerged as the highest-grossing film in the Hindi language so far.