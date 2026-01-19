<i>Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Vir Das's Film Shows Slight Growth

The spy-comedy Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, headlined by Vir Das, showed a slight rise in collections on its second day at the box office.

What's Happening

As per figures shared by trade tracking website Sacnilk, the film earned approximately Rs 1.50 crore nett in India on Saturday, compared to Rs 1.25 crore on its opening day.

With this increase, the film's total domestic net collection has reached Rs 2.75 crore.

Occupancy levels on Saturday remained modest.

The film registered an overall Hindi occupancy of 12.73%, beginning with 8.72% in morning shows. Afternoon and evening screenings saw similar turnout at 12.42% and 12.39%, respectively, while night shows performed slightly better with 17.38% occupancy.

Background

Speaking on the sidelines of the Jaipur Literature Festival, Vir Das addressed the film's scale and box office performance.

Using humour to describe the production size, he said, "If you think about it, we are less than the catering budget of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar. We are probably the smallest film out there right now."

Despite the modest scale, Das said the team was satisfied with how the film had opened. "That's why, given how we opened, we're very happy. Nobody was expecting us to get the opening numbers that we did."

He went on to describe the project as a "niche, absurd comedy" and noted that the early audience response has been encouraging. Emphasising the importance of the weekend, Das added, "Today and tomorrow are crucial, but for a small film like ours, we're in a happy space."

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos features Mithila Palkar, Mona Singh, and Imran Khan alongside Vir Das. The film is produced by Aamir Khan Productions and is co-directed by Vir Das and Kavi Shastri.