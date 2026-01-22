Hrithik Roshan Reviews Vir Das's <i>Happy Patel</i>: "Very, Very Entertained"

Hrithik Roshan is full of praise for Vir Das's directorial debut, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. The film, released on January 16, also features Vir Das in the lead role. Hrithik shared the film's poster on Instagram and added a warm note appreciating the movie.

What Hrithik Roshan Wrote

On his Instagram Stories, Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Very, very entertained by Happy Patel. Congrats, Vir. The ingenuity of mixing incredible silliness with a relentless screenplay was so much fun to watch!" Take a look:





Resharing Hrithik Roshan's post, Vir Das penned a heartfelt thank you note for the actor. Expressing his gratitude, Vir wrote, "Hrithik, May every comedy lover and first time Filmaker find a star like you. You're magic on screen, and it falls on us smaller silly spies too. Thank you." See here:



About Happy Patel

Happy Patel follows the story of Happy Patel (Vir Das), the adopted son of two gay British secret agents. He dreams of joining MI7 but fails. After discovering his Indian roots, Happy is sent to Goa on a mission to rescue a woman trapped in a factory run by local don Mama, with whom he shares a long-standing rivalry.

Alongside Vir Das, the film stars Mithila Palkar, Mona Singh, and Sharib Hashmi in significant roles. The film also includes cameo appearances by Aamir Khan, Imran Khan, Sanjeev Kapoor, and Meiyang Chang.

In the NDTV review, the in-house critic gave Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos three out of five stars. She wrote, "From machismo to what being an Indian means in today's time, there's a lot of messaging, and no, it's not subtle, but go along because what's on screen is goofy and likeable. There are many in-jokes, double entendres, completely intended stupidness, and lots of Bollywood nods (Sholay to Chak De! India), but you still go LOL every now and then, if not always."

Happy Patel has been produced by Aamir Khan Productions.



