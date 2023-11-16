Abhay Deol, Imran Khan And Rumoured Girlfriend Lekha Washington, Anoushka Shankar Party Together

Image instagrammed by Abhay Deol. (Courtesy: AbhayDeol)

Fans have been waiting for any sign of Bollywood actor Imran Khan on social media. The elusive star has been away from the big screen for over 8 years now. Over the years, Imran Khan fans have been flooding the internet, requesting him to make a comeback. So, when he was spotted in a star-studded group picture shared by Abhay Deol, the internet could not keep calm. The photo in question was clicked at a party hosted by singer-actor Monica Dogra and features Imran Khan with his rumoured girlfriend Lekha Washington, Abhay Deol, sitar player and musician Anoushka Shankar, and Arjun Mathur among others. Sharing the image, Abhay Deol wrote, “This was a fun, eclectic, bunch! Orchestrated by maestro Monica Dogra #friends #aboutlastnight.”

Needless to say, fans were thrilled to see Imran Khan and Abhay Deol together. “Abhay Deol and Imran Khan multiverse is what my dreams are made of,” said one user.

Another fan referred to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and wrote, “Cast Imran Khan in ZNMD sequel.” “Bhai ZNMD nahi toh JTYJN sequel we want both of you guys together,” said another, speaking about Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Imran Khan's debut film.

One comment read, “Imran Khan and Abhay Deol together>>>” while one fan confessed, “This picture is such a wholesome combination of most of my favourite artists.”

“Imran and Abhay [heart emojis] everything one wants!” said one user.

Monica Dogra who hosted the happy bunch said, “Nights that give me life in Bombay.”

Imran Khan fans were in for a treat when the actor made a social media comeback of sorts a few months ago. Imran Khan in response to a special video titled "The world vs Imran Khan” said that he would make a comeback if his comment under the post received 1 million likes. As the likes started piling up, Imran Khan said, “The truth is, it was never about a million likes. I picked the number because it seemed unattainable, and since it would never happen anyway, I could just quietly retreat again, no questions asked. I didn't count on all of you picking it up and carrying it forward... After all this time, I didn't think anyone would still care enough to reach out and tell me they believe in me. Your love humbles me.”

Abhay Deol, meanwhile, was last seen in the Netflix series Trial By Fire. Imran Khan's last theatrical release was the 2015 film Katti Batti.