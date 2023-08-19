Imran Khan's Wonderful Reply To Fan's Post About Him: 'Didn't Think Anyone Would Care Enough'

Imran Khan shared this image. (courtesy: imrankhan)

Actor Imran Khan made the headlines after claiming that he would make a comeback, only if a comment he made on Instagram gets 1 million likes. Now, an artist, Ishpreet Balbir, shared a video on Instagram titled: “The world vs Imran Khan.” In the Instagram Reels, he talked about how Imran Khan needed “one million likes to make a movie and not the realisation that each time a couple has a movie date, they think of watching I Hate Love Stories.” He added, “Every time a group of friends get together to watch a movie, their go to choice is Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu gives hope to a confused introvert kid, learning how to be an adult, that there is someone for everyone.” Ishpreet also mentioned how people play Kahin Toh [from Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na] on loop when they simp on someone. “Maybe we have turned the world into a place where love is counted. Maybe validation comes with numbers. Maybe life isn't all sweet and hopeful like those Imran Khan movies,” the artist said in the video. Guess what? Imran Khan has reacted to the clip.

In his comment, Imran Khan revealed that “it was never about a million likes.” The actor shared that after all this time, he didn't think anyone would still care enough to reach out to him. Imran Khan wrote, “The truth is, it was never about a million likes. I picked the number because it seemed unattainable, and since it would never happen anyway, I could just quietly retreat again, no questions asked. I didn't count on all of you picking it up and carrying it forward… After all this time, I didn't think anyone would still care enough to reach out and tell me they believe in me. Your love humbles me.”

Imran Khan had sent the Internet into a tizzy after he hinted towards his comeback. It all started when actress Zeenat Aman shared an advertisement video for a fintech brand. While fans were excited to see the veteran actress return to acting, an Instagram user named Aditi wrote, “Zeenat ji ne bhi comeback karlia, patani mera Imran Khan kab karega. [Even Zeenat Aman has made a comeback, wondering when Imran Khan will make one too].” To this, Imran Khan replied, “Chalo Aditi, let's leave this to the internet… 1M likes, and I'll make it happen [shake hands emoji].”

Imran Khan was last seen in the 2015-release film Katti Batti, co-starring Kangana Ranaut.