Actor Imran Khan Promises To Make A Comeback If His Comment Gets '1 Million Likes.' Internet, Make It Happen

Imran Khan shared this image. (courtesy: imrankhan)

There are some actors who you miss dearly when they step away from showbiz and Imran Khan is one such name. The Bollywood actor, who gave us a bunch of iconic films such as Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, I Hate Luv Storys, Delhi Belly, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, has been away from the big screen since 2015. Now, Imran has sent the Internet into a tizzy by hinting at a comeback on Instagram. Yes, the actor suggested that he is open to a comeback in response to a comment from a fan under actress Zeenat Aman's post. It all started when Zeenat Aman posted a video – an advertisement for a fintech brand – and fans were thrilled to see the veteran actress return to acting, albeit for an ad.

Replying to the comment, a fan named Aditi wrote, “Zeenat ji ne bhi comeback karlia, patani mera Imran Khan kab karega. [Even Zeenat Aman has made a comeback, wondering when Imran Khan will make one too].” Replying to the comment, Imran Khan said, “Chalo Aditi, let's leave this to the internet… 1M likes, and I'll make it happen [shake hands emoji].” Interestingly, one of the first times we saw Imran Khan on screen was as Jai from Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na singing the song Kabhi Kabhi Aditi. Did someone say serendipity?

Anyway, fans of the actors are flocking to the comments section to hit the one million target and make Imran Khan's comeback a reality. At the time of writing the article, Imran Khan's response to the comment – now pinned under Zeenat Anam's post – has over 1,26,000 likes.

Screenshot of Imran Khan's comment

Several fans also flooded the comments section declaring that they were there only to find Imran Khan's note. One fan wrote, “Wapas aajao imran bhai apna 2015 ke pehle wala era lekei ab mazak nahi raha ye.” Another user said, “Mein toh bas Imran Khan ka comment dhundke like karne aaya tha.” “Humne Imran Khan ka comment like karke apna yogdaan dediya hai,” one user wrote. “Imran Khan, your single comment brought a smile to a lot of faces,” gushed one fan, while another said, “Not me searching for Aditi's comment to like Imran's reply.” Some, however, suspected that it could be an extension of the brand's marketing campaign. “Promotion level godly,” one fan wrote, adding that fans were flocking to the video to like Imran Khan's comment.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan shared the post by Zeenat Aman on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Taking notes on how to make a comeback from Zeenat ji.”

Screenshot of Imran Khan's Instagram story

Imran Khan's last mainstream cinematic endeavour was directing the short film Mission Mars: Keep Walking India. Imran Khan is the nephew of Bollywood icon Aamir Khan and grandson of director-producer Nasir Hussain.