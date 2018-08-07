On Instagram, Actor Imran Khan's Long History Of Mistaken Identities

Yes that's Imran Khan the actor. We double checked (courtesy imrankhan)

Actor Imran Khan (remember Rats from Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na?) is often at the receiving end of several cases of mistaken identity, courtesy Instagram. Before we get into the details, here's what happened on Tuesday - the 35-year-old actor received a message addressed to "Dear Prime Minister Imran Khan," of which he took a screenshot and shared on Instagram with this hilarious caption: "I guess I can no longer ignore the call to action. Gonna start drafting some policy outlines this week, I'll keep you guys updated." LOL. The Katti Batti actor was clearly mistaken for Pakistan's Prime Minister-to-be Imran Khan, whose party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf emerged as the single largest party after the country's general election last month.

This is not the first time that Imran Khan was mistaken by someone who couldn't tell the difference between Imran Khan and others, say between Imran and Irrfan. In May last year, he Instagrammed a screenshot of an apology which said: "Tujhe galat message kar diya, Irrfan bhai ko karne the. Lekin banda tu bhi badiya hai!" This was Imran's response: "Umm... Thanks, I guess?"

Meanwhile, in September, an Instagram user initiated a conversation with Imran in shuddh Dutch only to realise he's the "wrong one." We wonder what the query was about as Imran responded saying: "Sorry dude, vertel je mama dat ik dat soort jongen ben niet," which translates in English to: ""Sorry dude, tell you mom that I'm not that kind of a guy."

Imran Khan was once also asked that "strict action" should be taken against a lengthy complaint, which was clearly not addressed to the right person. Read Imran's reaction here: "I'm not sure what you heard, but I really don't have the authority to take strict action on this."

Well, help Imran Khan if you can decode this message too:

That's not it. In 2011, a CNN reporter scheduled an interview with the actor, mistaking him for Pakistani cricketing legend Imran Khan, who is now about to be appointed as Pakistan's new Prime Minister. Here's just an excerpt from the interview as procured from CNN by Unreal Times: "Reporter: For a fast bowler, you have quite a small build and frame. How did you manage to be successful in your sporting career despite being so puny?

Imran: You yanks have a very weird sense of humour. Er... my cute looks and puny frame help bowl maidens over, you see. Hopefully, I will continue to maintain a good strike rate going forward also."

On the work front, 2015's Katti Batti remains Imran Khan's last Bollywood movie. He made a blockbuster debut in Bollywood with Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na and has worked with actresses like Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor. He is best known for films like Delhi Belly, I Hate Luv Storys and Break Ke Baad.