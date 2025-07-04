Internet Roasts <i>Ramayana Part I</i> 'Writer' Shridhar Raghavan For Taking Story Credit: "What About Brother Valmiki?"

It's been a day since the makers of Ramayana: Part I dropped the first sneak peek into the magnum opus, starring A-listers from diverse film industries like Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash. Turns out social media users still have a lot to say about Nitesh Tiwari's modern retelling of the Hindu mythological epic Ramayana.

What's Happening

The first glimpse of Ramayana: Part I, the first of the two-part epic period drama starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, has generated a lot of buzz on social media

Yesterday, the Internet was flooded with memes about how spectacularly Adipurush failed with its VFX, a department that looks very fine in Ramayana: Part I, produced by Prime Focus Studios. Today, writer Shridhar Raghavan is at the centre of this memefest. Shridhar Raghavan, the screenwriter of films such as Khakee, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3, has been credited for the "story" of Ramayana: Part I in its credits.

No wonder social media is calling out the makers and Shridhar Raghavan for taking away credit from original writers such as Valmiki.

what about brother valmiki? pic.twitter.com/OtR1lfZQtf — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma19) July 3, 2025

"What about brother Valmiki?" one wrote on X.

Sridhar Raghavan calling himself the writer of Ramayana is not too different from an Indian calling themselves Caucasian or a homeopath calling themselves doctor. pic.twitter.com/L5qIUH0RXL — রাজ শেখর (@DiscourseDancer) July 4, 2025

"Sridhar Raghavan calling himself the writer of Ramayana is not too different from an Indian calling themselves Caucasian or a homeopath calling themselves doctor," another said.

The writer of #Ramayana is Shridhar Raghavan, who also wrote Pathaan and Tiger 3 pic.twitter.com/18FS6jmzLu — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) July 3, 2025

"The writer of #Ramayana is Shridhar Raghavan, who also wrote Pathaan and Tiger 3," read a post.

Sirf Ek Hi Banda Ye Film Ko Bigad Sakhta Hai

Aur Vo Hai Iska Writer - Shridhar Raghavan ✍️ #RamayanaGlimpse pic.twitter.com/tOpajZr5lZ — 𝑳𝑶𝑲𝑬𝑺𝑯🏏🎥 (@MeraHiJalwaa_) July 3, 2025

Another said only its writer could spoil Ramayana: Part I. "Sirf Ek Hi Banda Ye Film Ko Bigad Sakhta Hai Aur Vo Hai Iska Writer - Shridhar Raghavan #RamayanaGlimpse."

There was also a fresh take on the social media chatter.

We may not like the idea of putting Shridhar Raghavan before Valmiki



But honestly, compared to Manoj Muntashir, this is an upgrade pic.twitter.com/ubLiAwB8Cc — K vos S 🤔 (@khalooo) July 4, 2025

"We may not like the idea of putting Shridhar Raghavan before Valmiki. But honestly, compared to Manoj Muntashir, this is an upgrade," wrote an X user, in a reference to Manoj Muntashir who served as the dialogue writer on Adipurush which was slammed for its pedestrian language back in 2023.

In A Nutshell

Social media lapped up the first glimpse of Ramayana: Part I, which was released yesterday. A section of users on X noted that writer Shridhar Raghavan -- whose filmography includes titles such as War and Pathaan -- has been credited for the story of the film and not Valmiki, who is traditionally attributed for penning Ramayana the epic.

Shridhar Raghavan has adapted the Ramayana epic for screen, just like Ramanand Sagar did with Doordarshan's TV serial Ramayan and Om Raut did with Adipurush. While the makers could have worded the credits a tad bit carefully, it's also legit for them to attribute the story of Ramayana: Part I to Shridhar Raghavan in case things go south. (Remember what happened with Adipurush dialogues?)

