Ranbir Kapoor Calls Daughter Raha His "<i>Dal Chawal</i>", Says <i>Ramayana</i> Co-Star Indira Krishnan

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, actor Indira Krishnan, who plays Kaushalya in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, opened up about her experience working with Ranbir Kapoor - not just as a co-star, but as a deeply devoted father.

Calling him her "favourite co-star, hands down", Indira recalled how Ranbir would go out of his way to make her feel at home on set - pulling up a chair, checking in on her day, and sharing thoughtful conversations. "I've never seen a star of his stature treat people the way he does," she said.

But what truly moved her was seeing Ranbir as a father. "He told me Raha is his dal chawal. The simplicity and love with which he talks about his daughter - it stayed with me," Indira said. She recalled how he would frequently ask about her son's childhood books, eager to get them for Raha. "Every day he would remind me, 'Ma'am, did you get the books for Raha?'"

Ranbir's bond with her son Anirudh was just as special. They'd chat for hours in his vanity van from school boards to parenting advice with Ranbir always seeking guidance on what might be best for his little girl.

She shared a touching anecdote about how Ranbir once showed up on set with a slight limp. "I asked him what happened, and he said, 'There was a race, Indira ji... I ran for Raha. And I came first.' He'd pulled a muscle but still showed up to work like nothing happened. That's Ranbir. A father before anything else."

From admiring his physical transformation to play Lord Ram to cherishing Mysore Paak with Sai Pallavi and parenting chats with Lara Dutta, Indira Krishnan's journey on Ramayana has been one filled with warmth - but it's Ranbir Kapoor's off-screen persona that left the deepest impact.

