FASTag Annual Pass: 8 Key Questions Answered Ahead Of Its Launch

The FASTag annual pass will be launched next month on August 15. It was introduced by the Road Transport and Highways Minister, Nitin Gadkari, who claimed that it would benefit the users and provide hassle-free travel. The Annual Pass will be available only for private vehicles, such as cars, jeeps and vans, at designated National Highway (NH) and National Expressway (NE) fee plazas for one year or 200 trips (whichever comes first). There will be no per-trip charges.

Here Are 8 Frequently Asked Questions Around FASTag Annual Pass

Q1. Where to get the Annual Pass?

The government said that the Annual Pass can be activated only on the Rajmargyatra mobile application and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) website.

Q2. How will the Annual Pass be activated?

The Annual Pass will be activated after verifying the eligibility of the vehicle and the associated FASTag. The user must make a payment of Rs3,000 for the base year 2025-26 through the Rajmargyatra mobile application or the NHAI website after verification. The pass will be activated on the registered FASTag normally within two hours.

Also Read | Covid Vaccines Not Behind Sudden Deaths, Suggests Top Medical Body Study

Q3. If I already have a FASTag, do I need to buy a new one for the Annual Pass?

The government has said that the Annual Pass can be activated on your existing FASTag; there's no need to buy a new one. But make sure the FASTag is properly affixed on the vehicle's windshield, linked to a valid Vehicle Registration Number (VRN), not blacklisted.

Q4. How long is the Annual Pass valid?

The Annual Pass is valid for one year from the date of activation or 200 transactions (trips), whichever comes first. Once the Annual Pass completes either 200 trips or one year from the date of activation, it will automatically revert to a regular FASTag. The user can reactivate.

Also Read | Probe Agency Arrests West Bengal Man Who Extorted Money By Posing As Its Officer

Q5. Can an Annual Pass be transferred to another vehicle?

No, the pass is non-transferable and is valid only for the vehicle on which the FASTag is affixed and registered. If a user uses it on another vehicle, it will be deactivated.

Q6. Can I get an Annual Pass if my FASTag is registered using a chassis number?

The Annual Pass can't be issued on FASTags registered only with a chassis number. The users need to update the VRN to activate the Annual Pass.

Q7. What counts as a single trip under the Annual Pass?

As per NHAI, for point-based fee plazas, each crossing of fee plaza counts as one trip. A round trip (to and fro) counts as two trips. Meanwhile, for closed tolling fee plazas, one pair of entry and exit counts as one trip.

Q8. Is the Annual Pass mandatory, or what if a road user doesn't want to opt for the Annual Pass?

The Annual Pass is not mandatory; the existing FASTag system will continue to operate as is. If users don't want to opt for the Annual Pass, they can continue to use their FASTag for regular transactions.