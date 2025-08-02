What Is FASTag Annual Pass? Features, Price, And Benefits Explained Ahead Of Aug 15 Launch

FASTag Annual Pass: Easing the hassle of travelling through the highways countrywide, the FASTag Annual Pass will launch on Independence Day (August 15). Introduced by Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, the annual pass will be available only for private vehicles at designated National Highway (NH) and National Expressway (NE) toll plazas.

Here is everything you need to know about the FASTag annual pass.

What is the FASTag Annual Pass?

Effective from August 15, 2025, the FASTag Annual Pass allows free passage of private car/jeep/van at designated National Highway (NH) and National Expressway (NE) fee plazas for one year or 200 trips (whichever is earlier).

What is the price of FASTag Annual Pass?

The FASTage Annual Pass is priced at Rs 3,000 for the base year 2025-26. The payment can be made through the Rajmargyatra mobile application or the NHAI website.

How to activate FASTag Annual Pass?

The Annual Pass will be activated after verifying the eligibility of the vehicle and the associated FASTag. Once the Rs 3,000 payment is confirmed, the Annual Pass will be activated on the registered FASTag within two hours.

How long is the FASTag Annual Pass valid?

The Annual Pass is valid for one year from the date of activation or 200 transactions (trips), whichever comes first. Once the Annual Pass completes either 200 trips or one year from the date of activation, it will automatically revert to a regular FASTag.

Can FASTag Annual Pass be transferred to another vehicle?

No, the pass is non-transferable and is valid only for the vehicle on which the FASTag is affixed and registered. If a user uses it on another vehicle, it will be deactivated.

What counts as a single trip under the FASTag Annual Pass?

For point-based fee plazas, each crossing of a fee plaza counts as one trip. A round trip (to and fro) counts as two trips. As for Closed Tolling fee plazas, one pair of entry and exit counts as one trip.