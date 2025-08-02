Redditor Flies To Vietnam From India, Buys MacBook, Enjoys Vacation, Saves Rs 36,500

A Reddit user is being lauded for their smart financial planning, which helped them not only enjoy an 11-day trip to Vietnam but also purchase a MacBook at a lower price than in India. For years, Apple users in India have had to splurge extra money to buy MacBooks or iPhones due to a mixture of factors like high import fees, Goods and Services Tax (GST) and the premium pricing strategy.

In the now viral post titled "I flew to Vietnam from India just to buy a MacBook", the user revealed that they had the idea to conduct this experiment, in the hope that they would be able to save some cash.

"If you're planning to buy a MacBook or iPhone worth Rs 2 lakh+ in India trust me, it's worth making a short trip to Vietnam. You'll get the device cheaper and squeeze in a mini vacation," wrote the OP in the r/macoffer subreddit.

The OP stated they booked the cheapest round-trip flight ticket and headed to Hanoi, where they worked remotely and also enjoyed touring the capital city. The user said they visited over 15 stores in nearby areas to buy the MacBook, whilst offering advice on what to look for when buying the laptop.

"Always ask: "Do you provide VAT refund documents for the airport?" Some stores won't. They even helped me carefully open the MacBook to inspect it and resealed it for airport VAT refund smart move!"

As per the OP, the MacBook was available for Rs 1.85 lakh in India with card offers but after receiving a VAT refund at the Vietnam airport, the same device cost them only Rs 1.48 lakh -- meaning a saving of Rs 36,500.

"Net Savings on MacBook alone: Rs 36,500, So basically, add Rs 5K and you got yourself a brand-new MacBook and a vacation in Vietnam," wrote the user.

"Final total I spent: MacBook + 11-day trip total: Rs 2,08,117 (before refund). After tax refund: Rs 1,97,000 approx. So if I deduct the cost of the MacBook alone, my 11-night Vietnam trip was just Rs 48K and that too while working!"

'That's crazy'

As the post went viral, garnering thousands of upvotes, the social media users appreciated the pointers provided by the OP, with many planning to embark upon similar trips.

"Insightful. This is the kind of posts I am using Reddit for. Planning to buy the upcoming iphone, with a trip to Dubai or Vietnam," said one user while another added: "Dude that's crazy. To the very details you provide, it sounds doable."

A third commented: "I have done the same thing around 2 Months ago Went to Vietnam bought MacBook Pro M4, Apple TV & iPhone 16PM."

A fourth said: "You could have gotten it even cheaper with a student ID. Just ask some of your relatives for a student ID and you get around 20k off, plus cheaper Apple Care and free AirPods."