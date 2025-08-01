'2 Hours, 25 km, Rs 233': Redditor Calls Bengaluru's Public Transport System A 'Joke'

A Redditor's post has once again highlighted Bengaluru's transport problem, triggering an intense discussion online as residents struggle to reach offices on time. Despite being the technology hub of the country, Bengaluru has become infamous for its traffic snarls, forcing residents to spend hours commuting.

The user shared how their 25 km commute to the office took over two hours and cost them a fortune, despite using public transport.

"I left my apartment complex exactly at 9:25 today. The autos here charge a bomb Rs 100 for a 2 km ride, the next option is bus," wrote the user in the r/bangalore subreddit.

The OP revealed that the bus that was supposed to leave at 9:30 am arrived at 10:10 am, further delaying their journey.

"The bus dropped me to the nearest metro station at 10:30. When I arrived at the metro station the next metro was 14 mins away. I reached my destination at 11:30."

"The entire transit time to travel 25 kms was 2 f--ing hours and Rs 233. Better I start using my own vehicle. The time and cost will be lesser."

See the viral post here:

Image Credit: u/looking_inside_out

Also Read | Lenskart Promoter Can't Locate College Degree, Social Media Says, "Imagine Being An Investor"

'This is not normal'

As the post went viral, social media users shared similar experiences, while others said the government should be held accountable for being unable to solve the problem.

"This is not normal. Now people will blame and downvote you (and me) for pointing this out but will never question the govt which is the reason we are in this situation," said one user while another added: "Improving Bangalore traffic/infra doesn't fetch any party any extra vote or extra rupee."

A third commented: "Why do you think we prefer to sit in our AC cars in traffic, daily? We know other options could be worse."

A fourth said: "It's the same throughout Bengaluru. It takes me around 45 minutes for 7km."

This is not the first instance when a resident has shared their nightmare commute stories. Last month, a user stated that it took them over an hour to reach a nearby building that they could see from their balcony.

Driven by rapid urbanisation and a booming IT industry, the city's population has surged, with over 13 million residents and millions of vehicles clogging its roads. Narrow streets, inadequate public transport, and ongoing infrastructure projects exacerbate the issue.