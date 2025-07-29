Lenskart Promoter Can't Locate College Degree, Social Media Says, "Imagine Being An Investor"

Eyewear company Lenskart filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Tuesday (Jul 29), but the headlines were grabbed by its co-founder and promoter, Sumeet Kapahi, and not for the right reasons. As per the IPO filing, Mr Kapahi has been unable to locate his B.Com (Hons) degree and marksheet from the University of Delhi.

"While he has written multiple emails and a letter to the concerned university requesting for a copy of his degree certificate, and has applied for copies of the marksheets on the portal of the university on its website as well, a response from the university is awaited," the filing mentioned under the risk factors section of the DRHP.

"There is no assurance that the university will respond to such emails and letters in a timely manner, or at all," it added.

The company said there can be no assurances that he will be able to trace the relevant documents pertaining to his educational qualifications in future or at all.

'Imagine being an investor'

As the news of Mr Kapahi's missing degree went viral, social media users were quick to chime in with reactions. While a section questioned the company and Mr Kapahi, others said it was not a big issue.

"I am confused about who is more careless: Promoter or University," said one user, while another added: "Not a big deal. It can happen. Has happened with mine from Mumbai University."

A third commented: "Imagine being an investor and reading this in the DRHP like "we asked the college but they didn't reply, so trust us bro" this is NOT a netflix plot this is a billion dollar listing where basic proof is missing."

A fourth said: "Lenskart needs special lens to find the certificate???"

Notably, Mr Kapahi is one of the co-founders of Lenskart, along with Peyush Bansal, Amit Choudhary, Neha Bansal and Ramneek Khurana. He was paid a compensation of Rs 2.246 crore in the financial year 2024-25 (FY25).

Meanwhile, Lenskart's revenue rose to Rs 6,652.5 crore in FY25 from Rs 5,642.37 crore in the previous year. It also posted its first-ever profit of Rs 297.34 crore in FY25, compared to a loss of Rs 10.1 crore in the previous fiscal year.