Imran Khan's Ex-Wife Avantika Malik On Their Relationship After Divorce: "We Don't Talk, Our Daughter Has Access To Both"

Imran Khan and actress and model Avantika Malik's paths crossed and they got married in 2011. Their marriage was short-lived as the two got divorced in 2019, but continued to have a cordial relationship.

Avantika emphasised in a recent interview with Nayandeep Rakshit how she is not on talking terms with Imran. However, both of them as parents wanted to ensure their daughter Imara has access to both of them.

Avantika Malik and Imran Khan got married in 2011 but parted ways in 2019.

They have a daughter named Imara. In a recent interview, Avantika revealed how both Imran and she were on the same page about their daughter's well-being.

Avantika told Nayandeep Rakshit, "I think the actual separation comes when we say that, 'Look we spent our youth trying our best. I know we both gave it our best!' If it means living separately would bring more happiness, and it has reached that point when it's not as compatible as before... there comes a day when it's okay to choose me... I was devastated, it took me a long time. But we don't (talk), not really. It's cordial, but friends is a very strong term. We're not there yet. Maybe someday."

Sharing her ideas on co-parenting, she added, "I think for both Imran and I, we always knew we were going to do our best when it came to her (daughter Imara). We were on the same page on that. She always has access to both parents. She spends an equal amount of time with both parents. So I think in that sense she knows that she has not lost anybody, everybody is still there. We have been conscientious about not letting her know about things that have been going on between him and me about divorce or lawyers... to be exposed to it. We were united on that front, to know that she is loved and protected and not losing anyone in her family. She knows that she is not responsible in any way, she does not carry any of the guilt or shame."

Imran Khan and Avantika Malik were childhood sweethearts. They had dated for a long time before taking the plunge and getting married in 2011. They welcomed their baby girl Imara Malik Khan in 2014.

Back in April, Film Journalist Rahul Raut shared on X that Imran Khan is all set to make a comeback with a Netflix rom-com with Bhumi Pednekar.

The post read, "#ImranKhan RETURNS TO MOVIES AFTER A DECADE as he officially begins shooting for his COMEBACK FILM today in Mumbai... #BhumiPednekar and @gurfatehpirzada also star in this dysfunctional romantic dramedy... #BreakKeBaad director Danish Aslam helms this @NetflixIndia film!"

