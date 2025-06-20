Imran Khan And Girlfriend Lekha Washington Set Couple Goals At <i>Sitaare Zameen Par</i> Screening

Imran Khan attended Sitaara Zameen Par's special screening in Mumbai on Thursday, June 19. His plus one? Girlfriend Lekha Washington.

The couple posed happily for the paparazzi stationed outside the venue. For the day, Imran picked a black T-shirt and jeans. He layered it with a leather jacket, whereas Lekha opted for a floral dress.

Sitaare Zameen Par has been directed by RS Prasanna. The film also stars Genelia D'Souza. Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with B Shrinivas Rao and Ravi Bhagchandka, have backed the film. The film opens to theatres today, June 20.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan has been quite vocal about his relationship with Lekha Washington. The two have been in a relationship since 2020.

Earlier, in an interview with comedian Raunaq Rajani, the actor shared, “My relationship status is that I am seeing somebody. I am currently in the process of moving into a new apartment. I have been living solo for the past five years.”

He added. “We are in the process of moving into the new apartment together. She brought it up! I'll be real with you, man. So, I was like, ‘Why not? It's been long enough'.”

On the new change in his life, Imran Khan said, “Still in the process… For those who have done this sort of thing know (this) has all of its weirdness and awkwardness. The part of the thing is that I am older now and I have spent enough time getting really set in my ways. I have been living alone for the last five years, so I got super into the minimalism thing — as few things, as few objects as I could possibly have at my home.”

Imran Khan was previously married to Avantika. The two share a daughter, Imara.