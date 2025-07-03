Killed Employer In Delhi Over Loan, Her Son As He Made Noise: Domestic Help

The domestic help, accused of killing a woman and her 14-year-old son at their home in Delhi last evening, has been arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Mughal Sarai. Mukesh is accused of slitting the woman's and her son's throats in rage after she scolded him over work.

The employer, Ruchika Sewani and her 14-year-old son, Krish, were found dead at their home in south Delhi's Lajpat Nagar. The accused told the police that he had not been feeling well for the last couple of days and couldn't come to work. The woman scolded him and asked him to return the Rs 40,000 he had taken from her husband.

The accused told the police that in a fit of rage, he killed her, but her son, who was in the washroom, saw him and screamed, and he killed him, too.

Around 9:30 pm on Wednesday, when Ruchika's husband, Kuldeep Sewani, returned from work, he found the door shut. He tried calling his wife and 14-year-old son, Krish, but didn't get any response from either of them. Kuldeep Sewani also spotted blood stains near the gate and on the staircase. Alarmed, he called the Police Control Room (PCR) and reported that his wife and son were missing.

The police arrived and broke open the door to find a shocking scene. Ruchika, 42, was lying on the floor next to the bed. Her shirt was covered in blood, along with blood pooled around her head.

Krish, a Class 10 student, was lifeless on the bathroom floor, also in a pool of blood. Ruchika Sewani used to run a garment shop in Lajpat Nagar market along with her husband.

Mukesh, 24, is from Bihar and lives in Amar Colony in Delhi, close to his employer's home.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and forensic teams are assisting in evidence collection. CCTV footage from the surrounding area is also being reviewed to piece together the sequence of events.