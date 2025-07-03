Domestic Help Kills Delhi Woman, Her Teen Son For Scolding Him

A woman and her son have allegedly been killed in a cold-blooded murder by their domestic help. The two were found lying in a pool of blood in their Delhi home after police broke open the door. The domestic help allegedly killed them late last night over a scolding. The incident was reported from Delhi's Lajpat Nagar area.

On Wednesday night, around 9:30, when Kuldeep Sewani returned from work, he found the house door shut. He tried calling his wife, Ruchika, and son, Krish, but didn't get any response from either of them. Kuldeep also spotted blood stains near the gate and on the staircase. Alarmed, he called the Police Control Room (PCR) and informed of the situation.

The investigating office, along with Station House Officer (SHO), arrived at the location and broke open the door. To their shock, they found Ruchika, 42, lying on the floor, next to the bed. Her shirt was covered in blood along with a puddle of blood around her head.

The police also found Krish, 14, lying lifeless on bathroom floor, in a pool of blood.

Ruchika used to run a garment shop in Lajpat Nagar market along with her husband. Krish was a student of class 10.

The police have arrested Mukesh, who used to work as a driver and help Sewanis at the shop, in the case of a double murder. The accused, arrested while he was on the run, said he killed the woman and her son after Ruchika scolded him. Mukesh, 24, hails from Bihar and currently resides in Amar Colony in Delhi.

Further investigation is underway.