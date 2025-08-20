In Delhi Triple Murder, Man, Wife And Son Found Dead. Suspect Is Younger Son

A middle-aged couple and their 24-year-old son were found dead inside their house in Delhi's Maidangarhi, with their second son missing.

The deaths came to light when neighbours found a foul smell emanating from the house and informed the police. When police reached the residence, they found bodies of Prem Singh, aged around 45 to 50 years, and his son Hrithik, aged 24 years, lying on the ground floor in pools of blood.

The body of the woman Rajni, aged around 40 to 45 years, was found on the first floor with her mouth tied.

The couple's younger son Siddharth, aged around 22 to 23 years, was missing. Locals told police that Siddharth was undergoing treatment for psychiatric issues. Later, documents and medications recovered from the house that he was undergoing treatment since the last 12 years, with the latest at Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS). He allegedly suffered from aggressive behaviour and obsessive compulsive disorder.

It is suspected that Siddharth killed the parents and son by stabbing with knives and crushing with bricks and stones.

Further, preliminary investigation found that he had told someone he has killed his family and would not be living in the Maidangarhi residence any further. The village's pradhan Mohammed Shakeel Ahmed Khan said the father was an alcoholic and there were frequent fights in their house.

The house has been sealed and bodies have been sent to post-mortem. Forensics teams on the spot are collecting fingerprints and other evidence. Police is searching for Siddharth.