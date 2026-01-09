Diary Found At Delhi Home Gives Clues To Murder Of Woman, 2 Children

The police have found a diary that indicated what led to the killing of a woman and her two children in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar. The diary contained details of loans running into several lakh of rupees taken from 11 people.

Yashveer Singh, 25, surrendered to the police on Monday after allegedly killing his mother, sister and 14-year-old brother.

Days later during investigation, the police found a diary where the family recorded their expenses, routines, to-do lists, groceries, etc. One of the entries mentioned loans, the police said.

Yashveer Singh had taken loans up to Rs 10 lakh from several people; the diary mentioned 11 names as the creditors.

The police suspect he had been suffering from severe depression due to the burden from these loans and other financial difficulties, after which he killed his three family members.

The diary also includes references to the concept of next life, according to a report in The Times of India. "We are examining the contents closely to assess whether the writings have any direct connection to the crime," a police officer told the newspaper.

If so, the case has parallels with the deaths of 11 members of a family in Delhi's Burari in 2018.

The police said they are questioning other family members, neighbours and the accused's wife to reconstruct the events leading up to the killings and ascertain whether financial stress alone triggered the crime.

Yashveer Singh was in a live-in relationship with a woman for five-six months in 2019, before they got married, the police said. They got married against the wishes of both families as they belonged to different castes, which led to tensions.

The police said the woman had not been living with him for the last two months. She had gone back to her parents' house in Faridabad.