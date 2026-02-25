'Breakups Are Common': Court Gives Bail To Man In Ex-Lover's Suicide Case

The Delhi High Court has granted regular bail to a man in a case alleging abetment of suicide, observing that a broken relationship by itself does not constitute instigation under criminal law.

Justice Manoj Jain passed the order while noting that the prosecution material did not conclusively establish the essential ingredients of abetment.

The case arose from an FIR registered at Sthe waroop Nagar police station after a 27-year-old woman died by suicide in October 2025. Her father alleged that the applicant had pressured her to convert her religion and marry him, which caused mental stress leading to her death.

According to the complaint, the deceased, a school teacher, came into contact with the applicant, a university professor, during her academic pursuit.

The father alleged that the applicant developed a relationship with her and later pressured her to convert religion as a condition for marriage.

The defence argued that the two were in a consensual relationship for nearly eight years but separated in February 2025 due to parental opposition. The applicant subsequently married another woman on 19 October 2025, and the suicide occurred five days later. It was contended that the deceased may have been under emotional stress due to family pressure and the breakup, rather than any instigation by the applicant.

The Court noted that there was no suicide note or dying declaration indicating provocation or instigation. It also observed that during the eight-year relationship, no complaint of coercion or harassment had been made.

Referring to the legal standard for abetment, the Court explained that instigation requires clear intent and conduct that leaves the victim with no option but to commit suicide.

The Court observed that heartbreak and breakups are common, and mere termination of a relationship does not automatically amount to abetment under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (corresponding to Section 306 IPC).

Statements of the deceased's friends indicated she was upset after the relationship ended and after seeing the applicant with another woman, but none mentioned pressure to convert to religion. The Court also noted a considerable time gap between the cessation of contact and the suicide.

Taking into account that the investigation was complete, the charge sheet had been filed, and the applicant had no criminal antecedents, the Court held that continued custody was not necessary. The applicant was granted bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 25,000 with surety, subject to the condition that he shall not contact or influence witnesses or the deceased's family.

The Court clarified that its observations are prima facie and that the trial will determine whether the suicide resulted from provocation, emotional distress, or other factors.

