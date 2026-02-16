Actor Rajpal Yadav Gets Bail In Rs 9-Crore Cheque Bounce Case

Actor Rajpal Yadav, who has been in Tihar Jail in connection with a Rs 9-crore cheque bounce case, was granted bail by the Delhi High Court on Monday.

The 54-year-old actor, known for his comic timing, had borrowed Rs 5 crore from M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to finance his directorial debut film Ata Pata Laapata in 2012, which failed at the box office, leading to heavy losses. Over time, bounced cheques, interest, and penalties caused the outstanding amount to rise to nearly Rs 9 crore.

To settle the dues, Rajpal Yadav issued multiple cheques to the lender. However, these cheques were dishonoured, triggering criminal proceedings under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

After repeated breaches of undertakings, the Delhi High Court rejected his pleas for more time and directed him to surrender. Despite earlier deposits, including two demand drafts of Rs 75 lakh in October 2025 and a later offer of Rs 25 lakh with a fresh payment plan, the court declined relief. Earlier this month, on February 5, Rajpal surrendered at Tihar Jail and began serving a six-month sentence.

His interim bail plea, filed citing a family wedding, was adjourned until February 16. The court pointed out inconsistent assurances regarding payments and remarked that he had landed in jail for not honouring his commitments.

On Monday, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma passed the bail order after noting that the actor deposited Rs 1.5 crore in the bank account of complainant M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd.

"We are granting you an interim suspension of sentence... It is till the next date of hearing," said the judge.

The court directed Yadav to surrender his passport and not leave the country without permission.

It further directed Yadav to remain present, either physically or virtually, on the next date of hearing on March 18.

The court's proceedings came on revision petitions by Yadav and his wife challenging a 2019 decision of a sessions court, which upheld their conviction by a magisterial court in the cheque bounce cases in April 2018.

The magisterial court had sentenced him to undergo six months' imprisonment.

In June 2024, the high court had temporarily suspended his conviction, subject to his adopting "sincere and genuine measures" to explore the possibility of reaching an amicable settlement with the opposite party.

Amid this crisis, the film fraternity rallied around him. Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, David Dhawan, Sonu Sood, Guru Randhawa, Mika Singh, among others extended financial support.

The actor's wife, Radha Yadav, acknowledged everyone's support during this challenging time.

Rajpal Yadav was last seen in Baby John and Interrogation. He is set to appear next in Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy Bhoot Bangla, scheduled for release on April 10.