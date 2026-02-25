Delhi To Be Renamed Indraprastha? BJP MP Writes To Centre

In a recent development, after the state officially adopted the name Kerala as "Keralam" in official usage, a BJP MP from Delhi has now urged the Centre to consider renaming the national capital as "Indraprastha".

Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal has requested the Central Government to change the name of Delhi to Indraprastha, saying that it reflects the city's original civilisational identity.

He has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in which Praveen Khandelwal said India is one of the oldest living civilisations in the world, and the name of its capital should reflect its ancient cultural roots.

He said historical texts and archaeological findings suggest that present-day Delhi was once Indraprastha, the capital established by the Pandavas as described in the Mahabharata. According to the letter written by BJP MP, Indraprastha represents the original identity of the capital, while the name "Delhi" came into use later during the mediaeval period.

Khandelwal also suggested that statues of the Pandavas should be installed at a suitable location in Delhi, possibly at Purana Qila, to revive the city's ancient cultural identity.

In a separate letter to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, he requested that the Delhi Assembly pass a resolution supporting the renaming of Delhi to Indraprastha.

He said several Indian cities have restored their historical names in recent years and added that renaming Delhi would be a step towards reconnecting the capital with India's ancient heritage.