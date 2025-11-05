Advertisement

Indraprastha University Invites Applications For PhD Admissions Winter Session

Indraprastha University PhD Admissions: The last date to submit the online application is December 1, 2025 (up to 5:30 pm). The university has scheduled the PhD Entrance Test (PET) for December 22, 2025 (tentative).

IP University PhD Admissions: The university is offering admissions across a wide range of disciplines.

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), a NAAC A++ accredited state university, has invited online applications for its PhD programme for the Winter Session 2025-26.

The university is offering admissions across a wide range of disciplines, including Information Technology, Computer Science & Engineering, Computer Applications, Electronics & Communication Engineering, AI-Data Science, AI-Machine Learning, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Automation & Robotics, Mechanical & Automation Engineering, Management, Chemical Technology, Biotechnology, Environmental Science, Medical Sciences, Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, Law & Legal Studies, Mass Communication, Education, Architecture & Planning, English, Disaster Management, Pharmacy, and Design.

Candidates can check the eligibility requirements, admission proceess, and research areas on the official website.

The last date to submit the online application is December 1, 2025 (up to 5:30 pm). The university has scheduled the PhD Entrance Test (PET) for December 22, 2025 (tentative). 

GGSIPU has also notified that PhD research fellowships will be available for eligible full-time scholars, subject to terms and conditions.

Applicants are advised to regularly visit the university website for updates.

