Indraprastha University Invites Applications For PhD Programmes In Winter Session

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIU) is currently accepting applications for the PhD Winter session. The deadline for application submission is November 30. The PhD Entrance Test (PET) is scheduled for December 22. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website. Candidates who have passed national-level exams equivalent to the PET are not required to take the test. Research fellowships will be awarded to full-time researchers.

Students interested in applying can find comprehensive information on the official website. This academic session includes PhD programmes in various fields:

Information Technology

Computer Science and Engineering (CSE)

Computer Applications

Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE)

Artificial Intelligence - Data Science

Artificial Intelligence - Machine Learning

Internet of Things (IoT)

Automation and Robotics

Mechanical and Automation Engineering

Management Studies

Chemical Technology

Biotechnology

Environmental Science

Medical Sciences

Mathematics

Chemistry

Physics

Law and Legal Studies

Mass Communication

History

Education

Architecture and Design

Eligibility Criteria

Admission will be determined by the PhD entrance test (PET) and an interview process.

Candidates who have qualified for the UGC-NET, UGC-CSIR NET, GATE, CEED, or other equivalent national-level examinations will be exempt from the university's entrance test for the PhD program.

Admission will also be based on NET scores according to UGC guidelines.

The final number of available PhD positions for the Winter session of the 2024-25 academic year will be announced on the university's website before the PhD entrance test takes place.

The application form can be accessed here.