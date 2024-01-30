Indraprastha University In Delhi To Begin Online Admission Process On Feb 1

Indraprastha University Admission 2024-25: The deadline to apply for all the programmes is March 31.

The online admission process at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University in Delhi's Dwarka will begin on February 1 for the academic session 2024-25. The university has released three separate admission brochures for students seeking admission to undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD courses.

Interested candidates can submit their applications by visiting the university's designated portal to be considered for admission.

"The GGS Indraprastha University is committed to facilitating a seamless admission process for the students. However, admission avenues include National Entrance Tests, Common Entrance Test (CET) conducted by the University & CUET, as well as certain courses on merit-based selection," a post from the university on its official social media platform X, formerly Twitter, reads.

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University is pleased to announce the release of 3 Admission Brochures tailored for prospective students seeking admissions in its UG, PG, and Ph.D. Programmes for the Academic Session 2024-25. pic.twitter.com/qhTyTw3HSm — Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (@GGSIPUIndia) January 30, 2024

The online application process, except for the new courses, will commence on February 1. The application process for new courses will start on February 7. The deadline to apply for all the programmes is March 31.

The university is also launching new certificate courses. Counselling for the management course will be based on CAT and CMAT scores, while for the law programme, CLAT qualification will be required. The counselling for these programmes will be held in April.

All the common entrance tests will be conducted offline from April 27 to May 12. Counseling for other programs will start in the first week of June and will be completed by July 31, with the new academic session starting on August 1.

A third campus of the university will be coming up in Narela. The university is considering setting up schools of medical sciences, agronomy, film-making, human resource development, and social responsibilities. A total of around 1,100 seats on campus schools will increase with the launch of new programmes.