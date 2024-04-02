GGSIPU: Registration Dates Extended For Admission To Indraprastha University

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has extended the registration dates for admissions to courses in the academic year 2024-25. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the institute to register for the desired programmes in undergraduate, postgraduate or PhD level. The last date for submission of online applications is April 10, 2024.

An official notification on the website reads, "The last date for submission of online registration form for all the programmes (UG/PG/PhD) for the academic session 2024-25 has been extended upto 10.04.2024 (11:59 pm). The correction window will be opened after the closing of the last date of submission of online application form, which will be notified by the university on the university website. All the interested stakeholders are requested to visit university website regularly for updates."

Candidates are advised to carefully go through the eligibility criteria on the website of GGSIPU for admission to various UG, PG and PhD courses before filling the application forms.

Steps for registration

Step 1: Registration form: Go to Candidate Activity Board. Click IPU Registration 2024

Step 2- Click new candidate registration and register for the online registration form.

Step 3- Fill up the information required and create User Id, Password. For subsequent logins, the candidate will be able to login directly with the created user Id and password.

Step 4: Application form: Log in with the pre-created User Id and password for completing the application form.

Step 5: Enter personal details, choose the examination cities (if applicable) and provide details of educational qualifications.