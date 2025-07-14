IP University Launches Dual-Degree Program In Collaboration With AGH University, Poland

IP University Launches New Program 2025: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi has launched a dual-degree Master of Science (M.Sc.) program in Digital Production for Sustainable Manufacturing in collaboration with AGH University of Krakow, Poland for the academic session 2025-2026.

The program will start from October 2025 and will be held for four semesters.

Program Duration and Structure

The first semester of the program will be held at the AGH University of Krakow, Poland from October, 2025 to February, 2026.

The Second semester will also be held at the AGH University of Krakow from March, 2026 to July, 2026.

For the third semester, students will be required to study at the GGSIPU, Delhi, India from August, 2026 to December, 2026.

The fourth semester requires students to complete an internship at either the GGSIPU, India or AGH University of Krakow. The duration of the semester is from January, 2026 to March, 2026.

Eligibility Criteria

Students who cleared their graduation with at least 60 per cent marks in any discipline and have completed at least one course in Mathematics/ Statistics/ Economics/ Operations Research at graduate level can apply for the dual-degree program.

Admission will be done based on the students' graduation marks and a personal interview, both carrying a weightage of 70 and 30 per cent.

Fee Structure

The total fee of the program is 2,09,500, the same as the MBA program offered at the GGSIPU, India.

The total fee will covers costs of Tuition Fee, University's Charges, Examination Fee and Innovation and Incubation Fee.

All candidates must fill the application form on the GGSIPU's or AGH University of Krakow's official website for admission into the program.

The last date to apply for the dual-degree program is July 18, 2025.

The GGSIPU, India is ranked 951-1000 in the QS World University Rankings 2026 and AGH University of Krakow, Poland is ranked 801-850.