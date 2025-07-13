IP University Announces New 3-Year LLB Program, Application Starts July 18

IP New 3-Year LLB Program 2025: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi has announced the introduction of a new three-year Bachelor of Laws (LLB) program. The program will commence from the academic session 2025-2026, aiming to provide quality law education to students.

Students will be able to enroll in three law institutes of the IP university, namely:

University School of Law & Legal Studies (USLLS), Dwarka Campus,

Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies (VIPS), Pitampura,

Delhi Chandraprabhu Jain College (CPJ College), Narela, Delhi.

A total of 180 seats will be available with 60 seats for each institute.

Candidates will be able to fill the application form for the program starting from July 18, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria For The Program

Student applying for the program must have passed graduation in any discipline with a minimum of 50 per cent marks.

The admission will be done based on the merit rank achieved by the student in the Common Entrance Test (CET).

The CET will test the candidates' ability in Language and Comprehension (25 questions), General Knowledge and Current Affairs (25 questions) and Basic Understanding of Law and Legal Reasoning for 50 questions.

Seat Allocation

85 per cent Seats will be allotted to Delhi Region Candidates, those who have passed the qualifying examination from any school/college situated in Delhi.

The rest 15 per cent will be reserved for candidates from outside Delhi.

Students will be required to pay a prescribed fee of Rs. 2500 to fill the application form.

Students can check the detailed notification regarding the New 3-Year LLB program here, "3-Year LLB Program".