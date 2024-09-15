Student, 25, Jumps To Death From Hostel Building In Delhi's IP University

Some of his classmates reportedly raised slogans against the varsity administration. (Representational)

A 25-year-old student on Sunday died after he allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the seventh floor of his hostel in the IP University in southwest Delhi, officials said.

The Delhi Police in a statement said that a call was received at 6.20 pm at the Dwarka North Police Station regarding a student had died by suicide.

The police reached the spot and the student was identified as Gautam Kumar, a resident of Bihar's Vaishali.

"He was a student of MBA 1st year at the IP University main campus located in Sector-16. He died by suicide by jumping from the 7th floor of the hostel building. The body of the student was transferred at the DDU Hospital for the postmortem. Inquiry and investigative proceedings from the police side in the matter are on," read the police statement.

There was no immediate response from the university administration.

Sources said that the student was upset after he was expelled from the hostel for celebrating a birthday party.

Some of his classmates reportedly raised slogans against the varsity administration.

