Man Arrested For Stealing Gold Biscuits In Delhi Metro, Rs 3 Lakh Recovered

The Delhi Police have arrested a habitual thief involved in the theft of gold biscuits worth lakhs from a passenger travelling through a metro train.

The main accused, identified as 29-year-old Sonu Chand, was apprehended with Rs 3 lakh in suspected stolen proceeds, unveiling a broader nexus involving associates tied to the gold trade.

According to Delhi Police, on July 11, a case of gold theft was registered at PS Raja Garden Metro on the complaint of Amit Santra, who reported the theft of gold biscuits weighing 141.670gm from his side bag while travelling in a running Metro Train between Bahadurgarh to Shadipur Metro Station.

A joint team of PS Raja Garden Metro and Special Staff was constituted under the supervision of senior officers to crack the case and recover the stolen property. The team worked relentlessly, following multiple leads and analysing technical evidence.

During the investigation, the team undertook meticulous scrutiny of CCTV footage from various metro stations and train coaches. The footage helped identify the suspect, who was tracked step-by-step over the next few days.

On July 23, the prime suspect, Sonu Chand (age 29 years), a resident of Delhi, was arrested. During the interrogation, it was revealed that the accused is a habitual offender involved in similar thefts. He confessed to the crime and disclosed that he had sold the gold biscuit, keeping the proceeds hidden at his residence.

The police team recovered a cash amount of Rs 3 lakhs under proper documentation through a seizure memo, which is suspected to be the sale proceeds of the stolen gold.

Further interrogation led to the disclosure of two more associates, Jai Prakash Tiwari (age 31 years), and Sumit Shinde (age 21 years), owner of a gold and silver refinery situated at Bidanpura Karol Bagh, New Delhi.

During the further course of investigation, accused Sonu Chand and Sumit Shinde were arrested, while one associate, Jai Prakash Tiwari, has been bound down in the case as per legal provisions. Accused Sumit is on PC Remand for further investigation, and a raid is ongoing to trace the remaining stolen property.

The accused, Sonu Chand, usually targets metro commuters, especially during peak hours. He identifies vulnerable passengers, and using the rush and distraction in crowded compartments, steals valuables like cash and jewellery from bags and swiftly deboards at the next station.

Sonu Chand was currently working as a tobacco and paan vendor, but is a notorious repeat offender, previously involved in six theft cases registered across various police stations in Delhi.

Further investigation is underway.

