Delhi Notifies Law to Curb Arbitrary Fee Hikes in Private Schools

The Delhi government has notified the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025, aimed at ending arbitrary fee hikes by private schools.

The Bill, passed in the Delhi Assembly on August 8 after extended debate, covers all 1,700 private schools in the capital, a significant expansion from the earlier 1973 law, which applied to only around 300, as per the government.

"This bill addresses all the concerns and the gazette notification has now been issued. Any government-recognised private school that feels threatened by this is welcome to forgo its government recognition," Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood said.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the notification during her Independence Day address. "I want to greet Delhi residents for the revolution in the education sector that has taken place. The education bill has been notified and I am happy to share this information on the occasion of Independence Day," she said.

Parents' Town Hall

On Friday, Mr Sood held a "Parents' Town Hall" in Janakpuri to explain the law's provisions. About 200 parents attended, questioning the minister on implementation timelines, penalty clauses, and parent participation in fee decisions.

The law gives parents a role in the fee-fixation process, including veto power on proposed hikes. It mandates that any school raising fees without government approval will face fines of Rs 1 Lakh to Rs 10 lakh, with double penalties for failing to refund excess charges. For enforcement, the Director of Education will have powers equivalent to a Sub-Divisional Magistrate.

Mr Sood said the measure was drafted after consultations with parents and education experts. "Private schools are necessary for Delhi, but transparency and accountability in fee fixation are equally essential," he told the gathering.

The new process sets strict timelines - school-level committee decisions by July 15 every year, district-level by July 30, and final clearance by September. If no decision is made within 45 days, the matter will move to an appellate committee.

Parents' Concerns

While some parents welcomed the penalties for harassment and overcharging, others questioned the speed of the rollout.

"The government's intent is good, but it looks like they have done it in a hurry. The main ethos of fee regulation is audit, and that is completely absent. Secondly, the composition of the school-level committee is nothing more than an extension of the school management. The penalties are a good aspect of the law, though," a parent told NDTV.