Delhi Private Schools To Announce Nursery Admission List For 2026-27

Private schools in Delhi will announce the first list of candidates selected for nursery admissions for the 2026-27 academic session today, January 23, 2026. The schools had earlier uploaded the first list of candidates with points allotted for admission in entry level classes Nursery, KG and Class 1 on January 16, 2026. Children had been allotted marks under the points system based on factors such as neighbourhood distance, sibling criteria, alumni status and other parameters laid down by the Directorate of Education guidelines.

As per officials over 1,741 schools will release the list for around 1.25 lakh children. "The first list will be released by 1,741 private unaided schools across the city, listing out around 1.25 lakh candidates' names that will include waiting list," news agency PTI quoted an official.

Parents will have the option to raise queries regarding point allocation from January 24 to February 3, 2026. The second list of selected candidates will be issued on February 9, 2026. The admission process for entry levels classes in Delhi will close on March 19, 2026.

Age criteria

For admission to the 2026-27 session, a child must be at least three years old for nursery, four years for KG and five years for class 1 as on March 31, 2026. Schools may grant age relaxation of up to one month at the level of the head of school.

The DoE had noted earlier that children admitted to Nursery in 2025-26 will automatically move to KG in 2026-27, and those in KG in 2025-26 will move to Class 1. Admissions to Nursery for 2026-27 will therefore apply strictly to children who have completed three years but not completed four years by March 31, 2026.

A district-level monitoring cell has been set up to ensure compliance and address grievances.



(With inputs from PTI)