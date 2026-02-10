Delhi Nursery Admissions 2026: Second Merit List Released, Final List On March 5

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2026: Private schools in Delhi have released the second merit list for nursery admissions for the 2026-27 academic year. Around 1,741 schools published their lists, along with waiting lists, and early trends suggest that many admissions may only be finalized in the last round.

Parents and guardians can visit the shortlisted schools between February 10 and February 16 to complete the admission process. The final seat allocation list will be released on March 5, 2026.

Age Relaxation For Students

For the 2026-27 session, children must be at least three years old for nursery, four years for KG and five years for Class 1 as on March 31, 2026.

Schools may allow an age relaxation of up to one month at the discretion of the school head, the department said.

Number of Shortlists

Several schools reported sizeable shortlists. Sovereign School in Rohini selected 409 students, while Gita Ratan School in the same area shortlisted 136 candidates. St George's School in Alaknanda confirmed 155 students, whereas Loreto Convent School in Delhi Cantonment shortlisted 11.

Delhi Public School, East of Kailash, selected 14 candidates and placed 132 applicants on the waiting list, while Apeejay School in Saket confirmed 150 students and kept 176 on standby, official sources told PTI. Under the revised admission structure notified by the Directorate of Education (DoE), the foundational stage includes nursery and kindergarten (KG), followed by Class 1.

Admissions were conducted on the basis of multiple criteria, including neighbourhood proximity, sibling preference and alumni status. Details of applicants were uploaded on January 9, and marks awarded under the points system were made public by January 16.

The admission process will conclude on March 19. A district-level monitoring cell has been set up to ensure compliance with norms and to address grievances.

The department also clarified that any draw of lots, if required, must be conducted in the presence of parents and be video recorded to ensure transparency. Schools are permitted to collect only a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 25 and are barred from charging capitation fees or forcing parents to purchase a prospectus.