Delhi University MBA Admissions 2026-27 Open, Total Fee Just Rs 57,279

Delhi University MBA Admissions 2026: The Department of Commerce, Faculty of Commerce and Business, Delhi School of Economics (DSE), University of Delhi, has opened applications for admission to its MBA programmes for the 2026-27 academic session. Eligible candidates can submit their applications online till January 19, 2026.

Admissions are open for MBA (International Business), MBA (Human Resource Development) and MBA (Business Analytics) programmes. Selection will be conducted through a multi-stage process based on CAT 2025 scores, followed by Group Discussion and Personal Interview.

Selection Process

The admission process involves filling the online application form and payment of the prescribed fee, followed by shortlisting for GD and/or PI based on CAT 2025 scores. The CAT cut-off will be decided by the Admission Committee. Shortlisted candidates will be called for GD/PI, during which physical verification of original documents will be conducted. Candidates failing to meet eligibility requirements or produce valid documents will have their candidature cancelled.

The final merit list will be prepared by the Admission Committee on the basis of a composite score, as detailed in the admission brochure. Seats will be allocated strictly according to the merit list and the programme preferences indicated by candidates at the time of application. Preferences, once submitted, cannot be changed under any circumstances.

Eligibility Criteria

Indian applicants must hold a bachelor's degree from the University of Delhi or an equivalent recognised university with at least 50 per cent aggregate marks, with relaxation for reserved categories as per University rules. Candidates appearing in the final year of their bachelor's degree are also eligible to apply, subject to meeting eligibility conditions at the time of admission. Applicants must have appeared for CAT 2025 conducted by the Indian Institutes of Management.

Foreign applicants will be considered under the prescribed foreign students' quota and must apply through the Foreign Students' Registry portal. Foreign nationals are required to have a minimum GMAT score of 650. Those with foreign degrees must also submit valid TOEFL scores. Additional requirements apply for candidates applying through Indian embassies or consulates.

GD/PI and Final Merit List

Shortlisting for GD and/or PI will be based solely on CAT 2025 scores. The final merit list will be prepared using a composite score comprising CAT score, academic performance, Group Discussion, Personal Interview and Extempore performance. An additional five marks will be awarded to eligible women candidates who do not fall under supernumerary seats.

Candidates whose names appear in the merit list will be invited for counselling. Those allotted seats will receive a payment link for the course fee, which must be paid within the stipulated deadline. Failure to do so will result in automatic cancellation of admission. In case of vacant seats, the Department will conduct an automatic upgradation process based on original programme preferences.

Course Fee

For Indian students, the annual fee for MBA (IB), MBA (HRD) and MBA (BA) programmes is Rs 57,279, as per University of Delhi notifications. Fees are subject to revision by the University. Foreign students will be required to pay an annual fee of US$ 3,500.

The merit list and all admission-related updates will be published on the official website of the Department of Commerce. Candidates are advised to regularly check the admission page for announcements and further instructions.

Established in 1967, the Department of Commerce at Delhi School of Economics is one of the country's leading centres for management education and research, functioning under the Faculty of Commerce and Business, University of Delhi.