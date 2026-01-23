Delhi Nursery Admissions 2026-27: First List Of Shortlisted Students Released

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2026-27: The first list of shortlisted students for admission to Nursery, KG, and Class 1 in Delhi schools has been released today, following a points-based system. The scores consider factors such as proximity to the school, sibling enrollment, alumni association, and other guidelines set by the Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi.

Schools will now publish individual lists showing the points secured by applicants, in accordance with the DoE's admission framework.

An official told Indian Express, "The first list will be published by 1,741 private unaided schools in the capital, comprising around 1.25 lakh candidates' names, including the waiting list."

Under the revised admission structure, the foundational stage includes Nursery and Kindergarten (KG), followed by Class 1.

To ensure compliance and address grievances, a district-level monitoring cell has been formed. According to the guidelines, any draw of lots, if required, will be conducted in the presence of parents, and the process must be video-recorded to maintain transparency.

Parents can submit objections or request clarifications on point allocation from January 24 to February 3. The second admission list is scheduled for release on February 9, with the entire entry-level admission process concluding on March 19.

According to the DoE, children admitted to Nursery in 2025-26 will automatically move to KG in 2026-27, while those in KG will proceed to Class 1.

For the 2026-27 academic year, children applying for Nursery must be three years old by March 31, 2026; those seeking admission to KG must be four years old by the same date, and candidates for Class 1 must be five years old as of March 31, 2026. The school authorities may, at their discretion, grant an age relaxation of up to one month.