Delhi Nursery Admission 2019: First List Released; Check Now On Schools' Websites

Delhi nursery admission first list: Schools have released lists on the official websites.

As per the schedule announced by the Delhi government for the Delhi nursery admissions, schools in the national capital have released the first lists on the official websites. Some schools have released lists, based on which lotteries will be held to finalise a list while some have released final first lists for the admission. The next list for Delhi nursery admission is expected to be released on February 21.

Delhi nursery admission 2019: How to check the first list

Follow these steps given here to check the first list:

Step 1: Visit the official websites of the schools you have applied to

Step 2: Click on the Nursery admission first list link given on the homepage

Step 3: Check for the details of your child along with parents' names

In some school websites, the list will be provided withing the "Admission" tab.

