Delhi Nursery Admission 2025-26: Application Window To Close On January 3, Check Details

Delhi Nursery Admission 2025-26: The Delhi government's Department of Education (DoE) will close the application process for nursery, KG, and Class 1 admissions in private unaided recognised schools on January 3, 2025. Parents are required to complete and submit the necessary admission details before the deadline.

As part of the admission process, 25% of seats are reserved for students from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Disadvantaged Groups (DG), and children with disabilities. A separate list for these categories will be released later.

The first list of selected candidates for open seats will be published on January 17, followed by a query resolution window from January 18 to January 27. If needed, a second list will be announced on February 3, with a query resolution facility available from February 5 to February 11.

Parents seeking age relaxation of up to 30 days for their child in the minimum or upper age limit can apply manually through the school head or principal.

Private Schools in Delhi

There are around 1,741 private schools in Delhi, and the competition for admissions is primarily for these institutions. Parents aim to secure a spot for their child from nursery to Class 12, relieving them of the stress of further admission processes.

For nursery admissions, the child must be at least three-year-old as of March 31, 2025. For KG admissions, the minimum age is four years, and for Class 1, it is five years. Additionally, 25% of seats in private schools are reserved for children from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Disadvantaged Groups (DG), and children with disabilities.