Registration Process Begins For Delhi Nursery Admissions 2025-26

The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, has started the registration process for admissions to Nursery, KG and Class 1 in private unaided recognised schools of Delhi for the academic session 2025-26. Parents of interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the DoE for detailed information. The deadline to submit the registration forms is December 20, 2024.



The minimum age limit for admission is three years for nursery, four years for KG and five years for Class 1, as of March 31, 2025. The upper age limit for admission is less than four years for nursery, less than five years for KG and less than six years for Class 1.

Age relaxation for admission of up to 30 days may be granted at the level of the head of school in the minimum and upper age limits for these classes.

The first general-category admission lists will be published on January 17, 2025.

Parents can approach the heads of schools for admission-related queries from January 18 to January 27.

All private unaided recognised schools were required to upload their admission criteria and point systems on their websites by November 25.

In the event of a tie among applicants, a draw of lots will be conducted. The lot will be held either using a computerised system or by drawing slips in the presence of parents. The draw will be shot on video and the footage will be retained by the school.