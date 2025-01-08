Delhi Nursery, KG Admission Under Quota For Poor (EWS) Begins Feb 2. Check Guidelines

The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has released the guidelines and admission process for entry-level classes in private schools under the economically weaker section (EWS), disadvantaged groups and children with special needs categories. The online applications for the admissions will begin from February 3, 2025. The deadline to fill the applications is February 19, 2025. The first draw of lots for shortlisted candidates will be released on March 3, 2025.



The admissions will be held for nursery, kindergarten (KG) and Class 1 under EWS/disadvantaged groups (DG) and children with special needs (CWSN) in the city's private unaided recognised schools. As per the guidelines issued by the directorate, the age limit for admission as of March 31 for students under the EWS and DG categories would be between 3 and 5 years for Nursery, 4 and 6 years for KG, and 5 and 7 years for Class 1. As part of the admission process, 25 per cent seats are reserved for students from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Disadvantaged Groups (DG), and children with disabilities.



Students whose annual family income is less than Rs 5 lakh are eligible to get admission through EWS category. Such families should be able to present their income certificate issued from the Revenue Department of Delhi. Additionally, families under the Below Poverty Line (BPL) or Antyodaya Anna Yojana ration cards can also apply. The disadvantaged group category includes children from SC, ST, OBC (Non-Creamy Layer), orphans, transgender children and those affected by HIV.



Students will be selected through a computerised draw of lots. Candidates shortlisted for admission will be informed through text messages, e-mails or over the phone. The zonal authorities will manage the document verification process. As per the circular issued by the DoE, twenty-nine zonal teams, trained on RTE provisions, will scrutinise the documents within 10 working days of the draw.