Delhi Directorate Of Education Releases Guidelines For Admission Of EWS, DG Students

With an aim to streamline the admission process for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Disadvantaged Group (DG) and Children with Special Needs (CwSN) categories in private schools, the Directorate of Education (DoE) of the Delhi government has released a set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the academic session 2025-26.

In line with this, the department has already uploaded the collection of data regarding the sanctioned strength of schools on the DoE website. The second process involves the identification of seat vacancies and uploading the same on the official website. Final seat counts will be made public within seven working days and applications will be invited through a detailed circular.



Students will be selected through a computerised draw of lots. Candidates shortlisted for admission will be informed through text messages, e-mails or over the phone. The zonal authorities will manage the document verification process.

As per the circular issued by the DoE, twenty-nine zonal teams, trained on RTE provisions, will scrutinise the documents within 10 working days of the draw.



"If discrepancies are found in submitted documents, candidates will have 15 working days to resolve them. Non-reported candidates will receive an additional five working days to submit their documents," the DoE said.



Seats that will be left vacant due to rejections or non-reporting will be allocated in subsequent computerised draws. Students whose annual family income is less than Rs 5 lakh are eligible to get admission through EWS category.





(With inputs from PTI)

