Does Ghee Cause Cholesterol? Harvard-Trained Expert Busts Myths, Shares Tips

For decades, ghee (clarified butter) has been unfairly judged in modern dietary conversations. It is often clubbed with highly processed, unhealthy, and saturated fats. This golden elixir has been a revered staple in the Indian pantry and has been viewed with suspicion by those mindful of their cholesterol levels and heart health. But is this fear justified? Not entirely. The narrative surrounding ghee is complex. And the panic is largely fuelled by five standing myths. These myths don't account for ghee's unique molecular structure, processing, and context within a balanced diet. It's time to separate fact from fear and understand why the beloved favourite fat might actually be a friend, not an enemy, for the heart.

Speaking to NDTV, Dr Akanksha Pandey, a Harvard-trained integrative health specialist, has detailed how ghee has been misunderstood for its cholesterol-making capabilities, but most of it comes from misunderstanding how ghee actually works in the body.

Myths About Ghee And Cholesterol: History Explained

One of the biggest factors that led to the branding of ghee as a fatty food was the adoption of the diet-heart hypothesis starting in the 1950s. Scientists like Ancel Keys developed a hypothesis that suggested a direct link between dietary saturated fat intake, elevated blood cholesterol, and increased risk of coronary heart disease. This evidence was based on early, observational, or association studies rather than the rigorous randomised controlled trials used today. Now, let's look at the five popular myths about ghee and cholesterol and demystify the common beliefs that make people afraid of this ingredient.

Myth 1: Ghee Has Saturated Fats And Raises Bad Cholesterol

Ghee is a pure saturated fat and raises bad cholesterol (LDL) significantly, thereby clogging the arteries, says the most common myth. While it's true that ghee is rich in saturated fat (about 60-65% by weight), not all saturated fats are created equal. In reality, ghee contains a high proportion of short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs), particularly butyric acid.

SCFAs are metabolised differently from long-chain saturated fats found in processed foods. Butyric acid is known to be beneficial for the gut and is quickly used for energy by the cells of the colon.

"A teaspoon of ghee does not clog arteries. The real issue is oxidised LDL, stress, sugar and poor digestion. Small amounts of ghee help bile flow, which improves fat breakdown," says Dr Pandey. In addition, many studies, like the one in The Journal of Nutritional Biochemistry (2010), suggest that the saturated fat profile of ghee, when consumed in moderation as part of a traditional diet, has a neutral or even beneficial effect on the overall lipid profile. It doesn't spike harmful LDL ('bad') cholesterol in the way that trans fats and certain processed oils do.

Myth 2: Ghee Is Just As Bad As Processed Butter Or Margarine

Many people assume "fat is fat", lumping ghee with unhealthy industrial products or store-bought ghee. In reality, ghee is made by slowly simmering butter until the milk solids (lactose and casein) and water evaporate, leaving behind pure butterfat. This process makes it nearly lactose-free and casein-free, making it suitable for many people who have dairy sensitivities. Dr Pandey says that this is the reason one store-bought ghee and homemade ghee are not the same: "Slow-cooked homemade ghee retains more of the beneficial short-chain fats and antioxidants. Many commercial ghee products are overheated during production, which changes their properties."

Ghee is also high in naturally occurring conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) and the fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K. Margarine, some processed butters, and even some store-bought ghee are often chemically altered, can contain trans fats (which are proven to raise LDL and lower HDL), and lack the nutrient density of traditional ghee.

Myth 3: Ghee Contains Cholesterol, So It Must Be Avoided By Heart Patients

Yes, ghee contains dietary cholesterol, as it is an animal product. This often leads to immediate panic for those with high blood cholesterol.

In reality, for most people, dietary cholesterol (the cholesterol consumed) has a far less significant impact on blood cholesterol levels than previously thought. The major drivers of high blood cholesterol are saturated and trans fats and genetics.

The liver produces the vast majority of the cholesterol needed by the body. When dietary cholesterol is consumed, the body often compensates by producing less.

The key is to monitor overall fat intake and focus on lifestyle factors like exercise and reducing refined sugar, which have a more profound effect on blood lipids than moderate ghee consumption. Dr Pandey says, "Most people don't need to eliminate it. A tiny amount with warm food can actually help the body process fats better. Only those with very high triglycerides or extremely sluggish digestion should restrict it."

Myth 4: Ghee Is Not Heart-Healthy And Lacks Essential Nutrients

This myth overlooks ghee's vitamin and fatty acid composition. In reality, ghee is an excellent source of fat-soluble vitamin K2. This vitamin plays a vital, though often underestimated, role in heart health by helping to direct calcium away from the arteries and into the bones.

Arterial calcification (the hardening of the arteries with calcium) is a major risk factor for heart disease. By providing vitamin K2, ghee offers a protective mechanism against this process.

In addition, the high smoke point makes it a safer fat for cooking at high temperatures, as it is less likely to produce harmful free radicals that damage arterial walls.

Myth 5: Switch to Low-Fat Cooking Oils to Maintain Healthy Cholesterol

Many have completely replaced ghee with highly refined vegetable oils, believing them to be inherently "lighter" and better for cholesterol. In reality, ghee, when sourced from grass-fed cows, contains a higher amount of beneficial omega-3 fatty acids compared to ghee from grain-fed cows.

While not a primary source, these anti-inflammatory fats are vital for heart health. Whereas many refined seed oils (like corn, soy, or sunflower oil) are high in omega-6 fatty acids, which, while necessary, can promote inflammation when consumed in excess or heated incorrectly. Balance is key, as replacing moderate ghee with excessive, heated, or highly processed refined oils can actually disrupt the crucial Omega-6 to Omega-3 ratio. This can potentially lead to increased inflammation, a major contributor to heart problems.

Myth 6: Ghee Harms The Liver

"Overuse is the problem, not ghee itself. In small amounts, ghee supports healthy bile release and helps the liver clear fats more efficiently," Dr Pandey says. This means that people with liver conditions should consume a dosage of ghee after consulting their board certified doctor. It can be helpful to maintain a regulated ghee consumption to ensure proper nutritional benefits for better overall functioning.

Myth 7: Ghee Should Only Be Eaten In Winter

"Ghee is seasonal in quantity, not in use. In summer, in controlled doses, ghee supports digestion when eaten with freshly cooked meals," Dr Pandey explains. Ghee needs to be consumed in an optimized manner, even during the seasonal changes. Be it summer, rainy or spring season, it is important to eat the recommended dose of ghee for overall well-being.

Myth 8: Ghee Causes Acne

"Acne is usually driven by sugar, hormones and stress. A teaspoon of ghee supports vitamin absorption and skin repair. Issues only arise when people overuse it," Dr Pandey adds. This can be a useful consideration for people with skin conditions, and it can help repair the skin from dryness in winter months. Ghee is a traditional, nutrient-dense fat that deserves a place as part of a healthy diet, but in moderation. As with any fat, portion control is crucial.

For healthy individuals, 1-2 teaspoons per day, used for sauteeing or as a flavour enhancer, can be beneficial. But it is crucial to always choose high-quality, preferably grass-fed ghee to get the full health benefits.

Consult a doctor or a registered dietitian for personalised advice if there is a presence of high cholesterol or a heart condition in the blood report.

