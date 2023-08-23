Is Ghee Bad For Your Cholesterol Levels? Expert Debunks Common Myths

Desi ghee can help reduce inflammation and improve digestion

People with high cholesterol levels usually avoid consumption of oil and ghee. But nutritionist Lovneet Batra challenges this idea in her latest Instagram post. She writes, "Contrary to popular belief, ghee, when consumed in moderation, can be a part of a healthy diet without adversely affecting cholesterol levels." According to Batra, medicated ghee in higher amounts reduces cholesterol, triglycerides, and other compounds in psoriasis patients. Their skin condition also improves significantly. An herbal mixture called MAK-4, which has ghee protected a certain type of cholesterol in patients with high lipids and didn't change overall cholesterol, HDL, LDL or triglyceride levels.

Ghee-containing mixtures have also shown positive effects on the liver, memory, seizures, and wound healing. So, it seems that having some ghee wisely might not be a bad idea after all.

Ghee health benefits you shouldn't miss

As per Lovneet Batra, ghee has various health advantages. Here are some benefits listed by her:

1. Gut Inflammation Reduction: Ghee is a good source of butyric acid, a type of fat linked to less inflammation and better digestion based on studies in humans and animals.

2. Conjugated Linoleic Acid Richness: Some research suggests that conjugated linoleic acid in ghee might be helpful for conditions like cancer, high cholesterol, and obesity.

3. Enhanced Beta-Carotene Intake: Ghee can increase your intake of beta-carotene, which is like a starting point for vitamin A. Vitamin A is important for healthy eyes, skin, immune function and more.

4. Heart Health Support: Ghee contains omega-3 fatty acids that can lower inflammation and provide heart disease protection.

According to Lovneet Batra, choosing A2 Cow ghee over Regular ghee is a good idea. A2 Desi Cow Ghee is the purest kind and comes entirely from the milk of desi cows. This ghee is made using A2 milk, which contains only A2 Beta casein, a kind of protein. This protein is found in the milk of specific Indian cow breeds and other animals like Indian buffalo, goat, sheep, and camel. On the flip side, A1 cow ghee is made from milk containing A1 beta-casein or both A1 and A2 beta-casein. Clearly, A1 milk isn't as good as A2 milk. So, going for A2 Cow ghee seems to be the smarter choice.

So consume ghee in moderation and stay healthy.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.