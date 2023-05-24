Ghee Or Butter? Nutritionist Reveals Which One Is Healthier

Ghee is a good source of omega-3 fatty acids

It is always advised to consume adequate quantities of all macronutrients which include fats too. Now, butter and ghee are the most common form in which we consume fats. And, when it comes to Indian households, ghee and butter are used in cooking and contain significant amounts of healthy fat. While both are used in the preparation of various dishes do you know which one is healthier? This is the question that has kept us all puzzled for long. If you too have been struggling to make the right choice between ghee and butter then nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shares some much-needed information that you cannot miss.

In an Instagram Reel, the nutritionist points out that ghee and butter come from the same source - cow ghee. But, she adds, one can still be healthier than the other. She says that ghee has a very high smoking point of around 252 degree Celsius which makes it good for high-heat cooking. Now when you are frying some evening snacks then ghee can be a better option than butter.

Another benefit of using ghee, the nutritionist says, is that it contains butyrate, a short-chain fatty acid. Butyrate is what makes ghee good for the gut and the brain too. Ghee also tends to have vitamins A, D, E, N, and K along with omega 3.

Now coming to butter, it has low smoking point of about 176 degree Celsius because of which you should avoid cooking in butter. But if you are still doing so, then the cooking must be low or medium temperature.

Another point to be noted is that whenever you heat butter, it produces toxic compounds that seep into your food and enter your body. So, you can consider using butter more for applying it on toasts rather than frying something in it.

Butter too has every other health benefit that ghee offers. Besides smoking points, the other difference between the two is that butter has slightly lower calories. Ghee has around nine calories per gram while butter has seven.

The nutritionist advises that whether you use ghee or butter, you should make sure to consume them in moderation as both are highly saturated and can raise blood cholesterol levels is consumed in excess.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.